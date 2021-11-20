Korda, Ko part of 4-way tie at LPGA with $1.5M at stake

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — The LPGA is poised for a blockbuster finish to the season. Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko are part of a four-way tie for the lead in the CME Group Tour Championship. At stake in the final round of the final tournament is $1.5 million to the winner. For the LPGA Tour’s best two players, Sunday will decide player of the year. Korda rallied on the par 5s late in the roung. Ko made seven straight birdies on the front nine. They are tied for the lead with Nasa Hataoka of Japan and Celine Boutier of France.