Jazz roll to another blowout, rout Kings 123-105

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and the Utah Jazz rolled the Sacramento Kings 123-105. Mike Conley had 17 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 as Utah won its third straight blowout. The Jazz took the lead for good on 3-pointer by Joe Ingles early in the second quarter and led by 21 while winning their sixth straight against Sacramento.