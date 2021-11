SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley posted 15 points and six rebounds as San Diego State got past Texas-Arlington 68-62. Trey Pulliam had 11 points for San Diego State (3-1). Nathan Mensah added three blocks. Keshad Johnson had seven rebounds. Pedro Castro had 17 points for the Mavericks (1-4). David Azore added 15 points. Nicolas Elame had 11 points.