MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan had a career-high 24 points plus 12 rebounds as Montana easily beat Omaha 68-47. Brandon Whitney had 13 points for Montana (2-2). Cameron Parker added six rebounds. Felix Lemetti had 10 points for the Mavericks (1-3). Nick Ferrarini added 10 points. Kyle Luedtke had six rebounds.