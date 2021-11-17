Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 7:55 AM

Russian track doping suspension extended into 7th year

MGN/KYMA.com

MONACO (AP) — Russia’s doping suspension from track and field has been extended into a seventh year. The vote came at a congress of World Athletics officials. It follows an influential taskforce that cautiously praised Russian reformers and warned that not everyone is on board with the changes. Rune Andersen is the World Athletics official in charge of supervising Russia’s reforms. He says there is progress being made under the new leadership of Russia’s troubled track federation. Andersen also says that some in Russia “have not embraced this new culture” of anti-doping work and should be kept away from power.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content