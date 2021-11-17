Russian track doping suspension extended into 7th year

MONACO (AP) — Russia’s doping suspension from track and field has been extended into a seventh year. The vote came at a congress of World Athletics officials. It follows an influential taskforce that cautiously praised Russian reformers and warned that not everyone is on board with the changes. Rune Andersen is the World Athletics official in charge of supervising Russia’s reforms. He says there is progress being made under the new leadership of Russia’s troubled track federation. Andersen also says that some in Russia “have not embraced this new culture” of anti-doping work and should be kept away from power.