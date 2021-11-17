Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 6:58 PM

Engstler’s 20 points lead No. 10 Louisville past UT Martin

MGN/KYMA.com

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Kianna Smith added 10 and No. 10 Louisville cruised past UT Martin 62-30 for its second consecutive victory. Engstler began 7 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 4 from behind the arc, to jumpstart the Cardinals toward a 32-11 halftime lead despite 36% shooting in the second quarter. The Syracuse transfer scored eight of Louisville’s first 10 points and 13 overall after one quarter. Paige Pipkin had 12 points for UT Martin.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

