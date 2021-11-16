Jets score 3 in 2nd period, beat Oilers 5-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele scored in the second period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2. Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, and Josh Morrissey had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots as Winnipeg finished 5-1-1 on a seven-game homestand. NHL-leading scorer Leon Draisaitl had two power-play goals early in the third period for Edmonton, giving him 17 goals and 33 points on the season. Connor McDavid assisted on both goals to up his point total to 29 and give him at least a point in every one of the Oilers’ 15 games this season. Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced before being replaced by Stuart Skinner to start the third period. Skinner had eight saves.