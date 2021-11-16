Hot-shooting Arizona runs over North Dakota State 97-45

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Koloko had 16 points to lead five in double figures as Arizona routed North Dakota State 97-45. Arizona (3-0) has won two in a row by more than 50 points for the first time since the 1920-21 season. The last time the Wildcats had two 50-point wins in a season was 1997-98. The Wildcats shot 51.5% from the floor and made nearly half of their 3-point attempts (13 of 27). Jarius Cook scored 10 points for North Dakota State (2-2).