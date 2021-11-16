Hayton’s two goals help Coyotes to a rare road win

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Barrett Hayton scored twice and Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves as the Arizona Coyotes downed the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday. Kyle Capobianco scored his first goal of the season for Arizona, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won in regulation for only the second time in 16 games this season. Torey Krug scored in his return from COVID-19 protocol for St. Louis, which lost its fourth straight game. Jordan Kyrou also scored and Ryan O’Reilly added two assists for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for St. Louis.