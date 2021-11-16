2 Duke basketball players face DWI-related charges

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Court records show Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and a star teammate of his were arrested over the weekend on charges related to impaired driving. North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Chris Knox says Michael Savarino was pulled over for a stop sign violation in Orange County early Sunday. Court records show Krzyzewski’s 20-year-old grandson was driving teammate Paolo Banchero’s white Jeep and admitted that he had consumed “several shots.” Savarino was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21. Banchero, who was riding in the back seat, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving. The 19-year-old is considered a top NBA prospect.