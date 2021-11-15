STAT WATCH: Badie 1st since ’19 to top 200 yards in 4 games

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Missouri’s Tyler Badie is the only player in the country to run for at least 200 yards in four different games in a season. His latest was Saturday, when he carried 34 times for 209 in a 31-28 win over South Carolina. His average of just under 123 yards per game ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and fourth nationally. Kansas’ point total in its stunning 57-56 overtime win at Texas was the Jayhawks’ highest in a road game in program history. Appalachian State has intercepted eight passes over its last three games and returned four for touchdowns.