Star Texas RB Bijan Robinson out for year with elbow injury

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas running back Bijan Robinson will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his elbow in an overtime loss to Kansas. Robinson’s 1,127 yards rushing this season rank third in the Big 12 and made him the first Texas running back to hit the 1,000-yard mark since 2016. He also had 11 rushing touchdowns, and five more receiving. Texas is on a five-game losing streak and must win its final two games to be bowl eligible The Longhorns play at West Virginia on Saturday.