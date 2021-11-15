No. 5 N.C. State controls game in 100-52 win over Towson

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 16 points and had six rebounds for No. 5 N.C. State, which led wire-to-wire in a commanding 100-52 victory over Towson on Monday night. Johnson also had three assists and two steals. Four other Wolfpack (3-1) players scored in double digits: Elissa Cunane with 15 points, Raina Perez with 13 points, Jakia Brown-Turner with 11 and Camille Hobby with 12. Madison Hayes, a transfer from Mississippi State, had career highs with 12 rebounds and 6 assists. Aleah Nelson paced the Tigers (3-1) with 17 points.