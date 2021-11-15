DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls’ 121-103 rout of LA; Davis tossed

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 38 points and Zach LaVine added 26 in the Chicago Bulls’ 121-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball had 27 points and eight assists against his former team as the Bulls got their fourth win in five games. They followed up their win over the Clippers on Sunday night by sweeping back-to-back games at Staples Center. Chicago also snapped an eight-game skid against the Lakers dating to November 2016. Anthony Davis had 20 points and six rebounds before getting ejected in the third quarter. Los Angeles is 3-4 since LeBron James was sidelined with an abdominal strain.