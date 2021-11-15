Bears view longer completions by QB Justin Fields as a trend

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy sees positive trends for the team’s passing attack after a self-scout over the bye weekend. Most of it revolves around Justin Fields’ ability to thrown more downfield. The Bears had six pass plays against Pittsburgh go for completions of 20 yards or longer. That was Fields’ season high and wide receiver Darnell Mooney anticipates more production as his quarterback’s confidence grows in this area of the game. The Bears (3-6) try to continue such momentum when they host the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday.