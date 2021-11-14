Skip to Content
Oklahoma St. downs Prairie View A&M 72-59

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Keylan Boone scored 12 points off the bench and Moussa Cisse scored 10 and Oklahoma State bounced back beating Prairie View A&M 72-59. Kalib Boone made a layup and 1 of 2 free throws and Keylan Boone made a 3-pointer and two foul shoots in successive possessions and Oklahoma State (2-1) led 24-8 with 5:54 before halftime. The Cowboys led 38-15 at halftime before the Panthers went on a 15-0 run to start the second half as four different players scored to cut the deficit to eight. Drell Roberts scored 27 points for the Panthers.

