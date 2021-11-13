Young, Williams, No. 3 Alabama romp over New Mexico St 59-3

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 270 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Jameson Williams, and No. 3 Alabama beat New Mexico State 59-3. Young completed 21 of 23 passes in just over a half and the Crimson Tide produced the expected romp after a slow start. Alabama even trailed briefly before rattling off seven touchdowns in 20 minutes for a 49-3 halftime lead over the Aggies. Young became the first Alabama player to complete his first 13 passes in a game, playing only one drive into the second half when he lost a fumble in New Mexico State territory.