Shepherd leads Kennesaw St. to 28-24 comeback at N. Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd scored on a 2-yard run as Kennesaw State drove 70 yards in eight plays for the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining to defeat North Alabama 28-24. Kennesaw State, fifth-ranked in the FCS coaches poll, had fallen behind 24-21 with 3:39 left in the game after North Alabama’s Sam Contorno kicked a 29-yard field goal. North Alabama led 14-0 early in the second quarter in a game that saw two ties and three lead changes.