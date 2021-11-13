Muskett, Monmouth overwhelm Robert Morris 44-7

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw all his four touchdowns in the first half and Monmouth beat Robert Morris 44-7. Robert Morris took its opening drive and marched 55 yards in five plays and scored in a little more than two minutes. George Martin threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Demonte Martin and the Colonials led 7-0. The Hawks proceeded to score five touchdowns over their next six drives and on their final drive of the first half got a field goal for a 38-7 lead.