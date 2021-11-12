Jets’ suddenly porous defense aims to tighten up in a hurry

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ defense has been allowing opponents to run through, around and past it the last few games. Robert Saleh said the group was embarrassed after giving up 260 yards at Indianapolis last week and the defense knows it needs to be a lot better if the Jets are going to stop Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. New York has allowed an average of 463 total yards over its last four games. The worst-ranked overall defense in the league is giving up an NFL-high 31.4 points per game.