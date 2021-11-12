College football coaching carousel spinning faster than ever

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The college football coaching carousel is spinning faster than ever. It is being pushed by the early signing period for recruits, increased freedom for transfers and impatient fans. Making a coaching change well before the end of the season has gone from rarity to a fairly common occurrence. Nine head coaches have been fired already this season. That includes eight before Nov. 1, which is the most in any season going back 10 years.