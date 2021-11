NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ziggy Reid tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Merrimack to a 61-54 win over NJIT. Reid hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Mikey Watkins had 11 points for Merrimack (2-0). Miles Coleman had 19 points for the Highlanders (0-1) in their season opener. Antwuan Butler added 11 points. Dylan O’Hearn had 10 points and six rebounds.