Rams, 49ers head into 1st meeting off tough losses

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — About the only similarity for the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers heading into their first meeting of the season is the fact that both teams are coming off disappointing losses. But while Los Angeles’ defeat at the hands of Tennessee looks like a minor blip in an otherwise successful season, the Niners’ home loss to a short-handed Arizona team exposed the problems that have left them at the bottom of the division. After losing to San Francisco all four times the past two seasons, the Rams aren’t exactly overlooking their rivals headed into Monday night’s matchup.