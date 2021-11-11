Moorman’s bomb for UC Riverside sinks Arizona St. at horn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — J.P. Moorman II made a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer and UC Riverside stunned Arizona State 66-65. A transfer from Temple, Moorman took the inbound pass on the left side of the court and his heave hit nothing but net in in front of the visiting crowd. His toss followed Luther Muhammad’s layup with two seconds left that gave Arizona State a 65-63 lead. Flynn Cameron scored 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for the Highlanders. Kimani Lawrence scored 19 points with 12 rebounds for Arizona State.