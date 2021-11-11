Carter, Jarry lead Penguins to shootout win vs Panthers

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 3-2. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, who has struggled in shootouts this season, gave an emphatic fist pump after stopping Anton Lundell to win it. Jarry also denied Aleksander Barkov and former Penguin Patric Hornqvist. Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the tiebreaker for the Panthers, who lost their third straight after opening the season with 10 wins in 11 games. Bryan Rust also converted in the shootout for Florida, and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stopped Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang. Evan Rodrigues scored his fourth goal and Teddy Blueger his third in regulation for Pittsburgh. Jarry made 36 saves.