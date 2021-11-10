Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 7:46 PM

No. 17 Ohio State women pull away from Bucknell 71-48

MGN/KYMA.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points and No. 17 Ohio State pulled away from Bucknell in the second half for a 71-48 win over Bucknell in the season opener for both teams. The Buckeyes raced to a 20-7 lead late in the first quarter, which closed with a 7-0 Bucknell run. The Bison extended that run with the first eight points of the second quarter to grab the lead before Ohio State edged in front 28-24 at the half. From there, the Buckeyes slowly pulled away. A 51-38 lead entering the fourth quarter grew to as much as 25 down the stretch. Taylor O’Brien scored 17 points for Bucknell.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content