M-Con leads class after Day 1 of Key West powerboat races

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The annual Race World Offshore Key West Championships in the Florida Keys started Wednesday. Offshore powerboat racing team M-Con leads the Super Cat class after the first of three race days. Driver Myrick Coil of Osage Beach, Missouri, and throttleman Tyler Miller of Wathena, Kansas, took a first-lap lead and maintained it throughout Wednesday’s first event. Leading the Extreme class is Huski-Alegra Motorsports. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, the boat is driven by Carlos De Quesada and throttled by Steve Curtis. The Super Stock race included a dramatic flip when CMR, based in Fort Myers, Florida, overturned after the second lap. Race officials said driver Eric Belisle and throttleman Shaun Torrente were uninjured.

