Wild surge past Lee, Islanders 5-2 with 4-goal 3rd period

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild registered another comeback win to beat Anders Lee and the New York Islanders 5-2. Brandon Duhaime scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period about two minutes after Ryan Hartman tied the game for Minnesota. Lee had two goals for the Islanders while playing in his home state. The captain is coming back this season from a torn ACL. Nick Bjugstad, Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba also scored for the Wild. This was the 10th straight road game for the Islanders to start the season. They have three left before opening their new arena.