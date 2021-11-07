Ducks score 3 in 3rd, beat Blues 4-1 for 4th straight win

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry and Benoit-Oliver Groulx each had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson stopped 34 shots to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Sam Steel and Sam Carrick also scored for Anaheim, and Hampus Lindholm had two assists. Terry’s eighth of the season extended his point streak to 11 games. Brandon Saad scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington had 23 saves. The Ducks scored three goals in the third period to win their fourth straight — all at home.