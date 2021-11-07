Atlanta United beats Cincinnati 2-1, earns playoff berth

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miles Robinson and Josef Martínez scored and Atlanta United overcame an early deficit to beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Sunday and clinch a playoff berth on the last day of the regular season. Atlanta earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. It will play fourth-seeded New York City FC in the first round. Robinson scored in the 70th minute and Martínez gave Atlanta United its first lead in the 79th at 2-1. Zico Bailey gave Cincinnati the lead in the 21st minute.