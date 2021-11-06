White Sox pick up Craig Kimbrel’s $16 million option

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have exercised their $16 million club option for reliever Craig Kimbrel and declined their option on infielder César Hernández. The 33-year-old Kimbrel struggled after he was acquired in a July trade with the crosstown Cubs for infielder Nick Madrigal and reliever Codi Heuer. With Liam Hendriks expected to return, the White Sox could look to move Kimbrel to a team in need of a closer. Hernández’s option was worth $6 million. There was no buyout attached to his deal.