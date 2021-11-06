Pieters, Pavon 4 ahead at Portugal Masters after 3rd round

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Thomas Pieters and Matthieu Pavon will enter the final day of the Portugal Masters sharing a four-shot lead after the pair rose to the top of the leaderboard. The two leaders both carded a third round of 6-under 65. Pavon of France hit eight birdies to go with two bogeys. Belgium’s Pieters recovered from a double bogey on the fifth hole by making an eagle and five birdies on the back nine. Pieters is a four-time European Tour winner, while Pavon is seeking his first victory.