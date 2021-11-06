Petrovic shoots 61 to tie Furyk for PGA Tour Champions lead

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Tim Petrovic birdied the final two holes for an 11-under 61 and a share of the lead with Jim Furyk after a 36-hole Saturday in the TimberTech Championship. Furyk closed with a birdie for a 64 to match Petrovic at 14-under 130 at The Old Course at Broken Sound, a day after 5 inches of rain wiped out play in the second of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events for the Charles Schwab Cup. The 55-year-old Petrovic is winless on the 50-and-over tour and winning the 2005 Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his lone PGA Tour title. Furyk won the U.S. Senior Open in July for his third Champions victory. Steven Alker was a stroke back after a 63.