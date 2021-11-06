Jacksonville State’s Grass out as coach ahead of FBS move

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jacksonville State will enter the Football Bowl Subdivision with a new coach.The school said Saturday that JSU and coach John Grass had “mutually agreed to part ways.” Grass announced the decision after the Gamecocks’ 40-25 win over Abilene Christian, leaving with two games remaining in the season.The move came a day after an announcement that Jacksonville State will join Conference USA and begin its transition from FCS to FBS.