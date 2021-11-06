Ifanse leads big-play Montana St. past E Washington 23-20

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Isaiah Ifanse rushed 32 times for 217 yards and a touchdown to key Montana State’s big-play offense in a 23-20 win over Eastern Washington; a battle of Top 5 FCS teams. Quarterback Matthew McKay scored on a 56-yard run on the Bobcats’ first possession and he found Lance McCutcheon, who made a leaping catch and then broke two tackles for a 67-yard score in the second quarter. Ifanse’s 43-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was the difference. Eric Barriere was 21 of 31 for 214 yards and two touchdowns for Eastern Washington.