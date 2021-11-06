Burnley snatches 1-1 draw at Chelsea on late goal

LONDON (AP) — Matej Vydra pounced late to stun sloppy Chelsea and give Burnley a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. Czech Republic forward Vydra came off the bench to convert the Clarets’ only chance. That cancelled out Kai Havertz’s 33rd-minute effort that had seemingly put the league leader on course for a fifth-straight top-flight win. Thomas Tuchel’s side will still see out the weekend top of the Premier League pile. But Liverpool will have the chance to cut the lead to one point with victory at West Ham on Sunday.