Sac State’s Katz retiring due to medical reasons

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento State men’s basketball coach Brian Katz is retiring after 14 years due to medical reasons. Associate head coach Brandon Laird will serve as interim coach for the 2021-22 season. Katz is the winningest coach in Sac State’s Division I history. Sac State had a graduation rate of 98% under Katz and the Hornets were the only men’s basketball program from a public school in California to earn NCAA Public Recognition honors for academic excellence, accomplishing it from 2017 to 2020.