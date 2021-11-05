Namajunas, Usman fight in rematches in UFC return to NYC

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight title up for grabs against Zhang Weil in UFC’s return to New York. Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight championship against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 on Saturday. UFC will hold a card in New York for the first time in two years. Usman can solidify his claim as the greatest welterweight in UFC history ahead of Georges St-Pierre should he beat Covington for the second time. Usman is undefeated in UFC with 14 straight wins since his 2015 debut. He was pushed to the limit in his first fight with Covington in December 2019.