Jets S Maye out for season with torn Achilles tendon

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets safety Marcus Maye will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Maye was injured early in the third quarter of the Jets’ 45-30 loss at Indianapolis on Thursday night on a non-contact play. Tests confirmed the severity of the injury which coach Robert Saleh announced Friday. The Jets got some positive injury news on quarterback Mike White who left in the first quarter with a right forearm injury. Saleh said a bruised nerve that caused White to feel numbness in fingers on his throwing hand felt better by the end of the game and it’s looking promising for him to practice next week.