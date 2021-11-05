Firmino hamstring injury a blow for Liverpool, Brazil

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Roberto Firmino will miss at least one month with Liverpool and upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Brazil because of a hamstring injury. Firmino sustained the injury Wednesday during Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. Manager Jurgen Klopp says Firmino will be out “more than four” weeks. Firmino had been named last week to Brazil’s squad for matches against Colombia and Argentina. He had missed time earlier in the season with a similar injury. Brazil named Real Madrid midfielder Vinícius Júnior to replace him.