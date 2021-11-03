Wijnaldum scores 2 as PSG draws at Leipzig in Champs League

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Two goals from Georginio Wijnaldum weren’t enough for Paris Saint-Germain to beat Leipzig as the German club salvaged a 2-2 draw with a stoppage-time penalty in the Champions League. PSG was on course for a win to go top of Group A ahead of Manchester City until Presnel Kimpembe fouled Christopher Nkunku and gave away a penalty. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had saved another Leipzig penalty earlier but this time substitute Dominik Szoboszlai’s shot was just out of his reach as Leipzig earned its first point of the season. Manchester City leads the group after beating Brugge 4-1.