Devils P.K. Subban fined $15,000 for 2nd tripping offense

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban has been fined $15,000 by the NHL for his second tripping offense in eight days. The former Norris Trophy winner was fined for tripping Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras in the first period Tuesday night in a 4-0 win by the Ducks. The league’s department of player safety previously fined him $5,000 for a “dangerous trip” on Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic in an Oct. 26 game. Subban also was criticized but not fined for a tripping Ryan Reaves of the New York Rangers in a preseason game.