Benzema nets twice in Madrid’s 2-1 CL win over Shakhtar

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema has scored Real Madrid’s 1,000th goal in Europe’s top club competition as the Spanish powerhouse defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 to take the lead in its Champions League group. Benzema netted the club’s milestone goal in European Cup-Champions League games after the Shakhtar defense gave the ball away less than 15 minutes into the match at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Raúl González have scored more goals than Benzema for the club in the competition. Fernando equalized for the visitors before halftime but Benzema scored the winner in the second half.