Patterson and TCU agree to part ways, coach won’t finish ’21

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU and football Gary Patterson have mutually agreed to immediately part ways. The announcement came Sunday night, a day after the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) lost 31-12 at Kansas State, the 61-year-old Patterson’s alma mater. It was their fifth loss in six games. Patterson leaves TCU with a 181-79 record in 21 seasons, including an undefeated 13-0 season in 2010 that was capped by a Rose Bowl victory. Former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, who was the best man in Patterson’s wedding and on his staff as an offensive analyst, will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Horned Frogs host 14th-ranked Baylor on Saturday.