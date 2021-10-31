Cilic takes St. Petersburg Open title with win over Fritz

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Marin Cilic has won the St. Petersburg Open final with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 victory over American Taylor Fritz. The 33-year-old Cilic clinched his second title in St. Petersburg. He previously won in 2011. It was his fourth title in Russia after two wins in 2014 and 2015 in Moscow, where he also lost the final last week. The Croatian is the sixth active player to reach 20 tour-level titles after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro.