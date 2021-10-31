Bengals flop badly, blow 11-point lead in 34-31 loss to Jets
By SIMMI BUTTAR
AP Pro Football Writer
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Coming off an impressive win at Baltimore last week, the Bengals flopped badly in a 34-31 loss to the New York Jets. The Bengals were unable to hold an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. The defense gave up 511 yards and allowed quarterback Mike White, who was making his first start, to throw for 405 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals will try to rebound next week when they host the rival Browns.