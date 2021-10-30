Skip to Content
Western Illinois rallies in second half to beat Illinois St.

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Connor Sampson threw for three touchdowns and Western Illinois rallied in the second half to beat Illinois State 38-31 and snap a four-game losing streak. Trailing 28-13, the Leathernecks scored two touchdowns in the final 2:36 of the third quarter then Sampson put them ahead with a 6-yard TD throw to Dennis Houston for a 35-28 lead with 10 1/2 minutes remaining in the game. Sampson was 27 of 39 for 298 yards passing. Cole Mueller rushed for 159 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns for the Redbirds 

