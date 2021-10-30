Opportunistic Washington State beats Arizona State 34-21

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and Washington State forced five turnovers in a 34-21 win over Arizona State. The Cougars were at their ball-hawking best in the first half, forcing four turnovers. Washington State’s offense capitalized, scoring 24 points after Arizona State turnovers for its first win since coach Nick Rolovich was fired on Oct. 18 for not complying with the state’s vaccination mandate. The Sun Devils got off to an abysmal start coming off a bye week, turning it over on their opening three drives, including twice on the first three plays.