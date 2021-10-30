Skip to Content
Javier 3rd to allow consecutive tying, go-ahead HR in Series

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Houston’s Cristian Javier became the third pitcher to allow consecutive tying and go-ahead home runs in the World Series when Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler went deep in the seventh inning to lift the Braves to a 3-2 win. Javier entered unscored on in nine innings this postseason. He struck out his first batter before Swanson and Soler both cleared the fence by inches just four pitches apart.

