De Kock takes knee, South Africa bowls vs. Sri Lanka at WCup

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Quinton de Kock has returned to South Africa’s team for the T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. He also took a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the start. De Kock refused to play in Tuesday’s game against West Indies after an order from Cricket South Africa that all its players should take a knee before games. De Kock declined to do that and made himself unavailable for the match. He issued an apology two days later and said he would take a knee in the future. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and put Sri Lanka in to bat.